Hampton Roads Transit announces Elizabeth River Ferry service will be fully restored Friday

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) announced Wednesday that Elizabeth River Ferry service will be fully restored effective Friday, May 24.

HRT said a temporary access ramp to the ferry dock at Waterside would be constructed by the City of Norfolk by 5:30 a.m. that morning, allowing full service to be restored.

Full service will be available in time for Memorial Day Weekend, according to HRT.

Ferries will be available from the re-opened dock at Waterside in Norfolk and at North Landing in Portsmouth.

Norfolk Elizabeth River Ferry navigates adjusted route due to dock damage at Waterside

“We thank the City of Norfolk and its leadership for quickly designing and implementing a safe and functional solution so we can restore regular service for our customers," said William E. Harrell, President and CEO of HRT.

The Elizabeth River Ferry, which runs between the Waterside District in Norfolk and Olde Town in Portsmouth, has a history that dates back some 200 years and it's been operating in its current format since the 80s.

The ferry was operating on an adjusted route over the past month due to damage at Norfolk's Waterside dock.