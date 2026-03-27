Harbor Park: The Tides' first game at the ballpark and the improvements to come

NORFOLK, Va. — As the Norfolk Tides open up a new baseball season at Harbor Park, the city of Norfolk is preparing to invest millions into the 33-year-old stadium.

The first game was held April 14, 1993; a 2-0 victory for the Tides over the Ottawa Lynx in front of a crowd of 12,113. Prior to that season, the Tidewater Tides played home games at Met Park.

On opening night, fans remarked to then-Newschannel 3 that they loved the view of the Elizabeth River and how they could watch the game from the concessions lines.

"It's great with all the boats going by. It's more than just a ballgame, it's an atmosphere," said one fan.

Three decades later, the city of Norfolk's latest budget proposal sets aside $2.5 million in Fiscal Year 2027 for continued maintenance and improvements to the Tides' home. Also, the same amount each of the following four years.

A $15 million parking garage is also considered for the current East Street surface lot, after construction of the coming Norfolk Casino Resort covered several acres of parking next to the stadium.

A city spokesperson says garage designs are expected before the end of April and will be considered through the spring.

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