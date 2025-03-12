House fire in Norfolk leaves four displaced, child seriously hurt

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire in Norfolk burned a house early Wednesday morning, leaving four displaced and a child seriously hurt, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Around 1:54 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire in the 8000 block of Galveston Boulevard. Norfolk Fire-Rescue says their responders found heavy smoke and fire on the residence's second floor — this is where the adolescent was discovered by crews. The child was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

It took crews around 30 minutes to get the fire under control, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue. One adult and three minors were displaced by this fire.

The Fire Marshal's are investigating the cause of the fire and determining whether the Red Cross is needed for those impacted.