How places of worship have spent the year protecting themselves 1 year after Oct. 7 attack

NORFOLK, Va. — The Oct. 7 attack is still impacting communities overseas and right here in Hampton Roads.

While it's been 365 days since the attack, local mosques and synagogues have told News 3 that they've had to beef up their security in case tensions arose in Hampton Roads.

Temple Beth El in Norfolk is one place of worship that's had to find ways to protect itself and its people.

Watch: A year after Hamas attack, community leaders say Middle East war won't end soon

A year after Hamas attack, community leaders say Middle East war won't end soon

"This building is almost 60 years old so it wasn't built with security in mind," explained Herm Shelanski, the president of the congregation. "You had these beautiful stained glass windows people could just walk in at any time we've had to change all that,"

That's changed now according to the synagogue.

"We had to change the windows to bulletproof glass we've had to put in several alarm systems we've had to put in security cameras," said Shelanski.

Watch: Families prepare to mark 1 year since Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel

Families prepare to mark 1-year since of Oct. 7 terrorist attack

Over the past year, more security guards were also added.

"We've doubled our guards and really increased our security here because of Oct. 7," added Shelanski.

Ismael Saleem with Masjid William Salaam says his mosque has also had to increase safety since Oct. 7th.

"We've tried to beef up security and walk sisters to their cars when they leave," said Saleem. "We make sure somebody is with someone else to make sure there are no issues that occur. We got cameras to make sure that they go around the circumference of the Masjid we increased lighting to make sure you can see people coming because we had an issue with spray paint,"

Watch: War rages on multiple fronts as Israel marks a year since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack

War rages on multiple fronts as Israel marks a year since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack

Like the Congregation of Beth El, poor treatment has gone off for a while at the Masjid.

"We've had people deface our property," explained Saleem. "Someone threw grease on the Masjid and also someone shot three pellets at the building,"

Shelanski says he's hoping for peace not just overseas but here in the United States.

"We feel blessed to be in this country where people of all religions and all races can be together," said Shelanski.