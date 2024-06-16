HRT buses, light rail, ferry, and paratransit free on June 19 for Juneteenth

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) says it will offer free rides on buses, light rail, ferries, and paratransit on June 19 in honor of Juneteenth.

This is the fifth year HRT has offered free transit on the holiday, predating Juneteenth as a state and federal holiday, according to the organization.

“Juneteenth has long been celebrated by the African American community, and HRT is proud to make it easier to get around on a day marking the end of slavery in the United States,” said William E. Harrell, President and CEO of HRT.

HRT says it offers four free fare days throughout the year. The others are Election Day (November 5 this year), Transit Equity Day (February 4), and Earth Day (April 22).

Now that Juneteenth is a recognized state and federal holiday HRT says its busses, light rail, and base express services will operate on a Saturday Schedule; The Elizabeth River Ferry will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Additionally, transit center information booths and public access to all administrative facilities will be unavailable.

Customer service will be available at (757) 222-6100 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

for more information on HRT visit their website.