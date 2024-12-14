Human remains found in Tarrollton Park, Noforlk police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Human remains were found in Tarrollton Park Friday night, according to Norfolk police.

The remains were found in 2100 block of Helsley Avenue just south of Little Creek. According to police, the cause and manner of death are unknown.

An update will come from the medical examiner, police said.

No further information is provided at this time.