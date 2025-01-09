ILA, U.S. Maritime Alliance reach tentative agreement on six-year master contract

NORFOLK, Va. — The International Longshoremen's Association and the United States Maritime Alliance reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year Master Contract ahead of their Jan. 15 deadline, according to the ILA.

“This agreement protects current ILA jobs and establishes a framework for implementing technologies that will create more jobs while modernizing East and Gulf coast ports – making them safer and more efficient, and creating the capacity they need to keep our supply chains strong,” both sides said in a statement.

Details of the agreement will not be released until ILA and USMX member review and approve the final documentation.