Initiative that's bringing more housing to Norfolk's Tidewater Gardens area receives $2.5M grant

NORFOLK, Va. — The city of Norfolk is working to create a community that's viable for anyone to live in. Now, the city is one step closer to bringing its vision to life, thanks to a newly awarded grant from the U.S. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The HUD just awarded the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) and the city of Norfolk a $2.5 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) Current Guarantee Award. The award will help fund the completion of the last phase of the St. Paul’s Area/Tidewater Gardens CNI initiative, which aims to bring more housing to the Tidewater Gardens area.

Work on the project was supported by a prior $30 million HUD CNI grant back in 2019 and an investment of $150 million in local and private funding. The new grant will provide 191 additional units to the community — bringing the total number of units to 383.

Watch related: The first building in St. Paul's Redevelopment Project welcomes residents

The first building in the St. Paul Redevelopment Project welcomes residents

The housing options will be divided evenly into the following three categories: rent-subsidized housing, affordable housing and market-rate, the city says. This will ensure that the housing community is diverse and inclusive, the city added.

“Mixed-income families are on every block, in every building and on every floor. This is a community that welcomes people who share the same values of living in a safe, affordable neighborhood with access to amenities that enhance their quality of life. It serves as an inspiration and a beacon of what’s possible in Norfolk," said NRHA Executive Director Nathan Simms.

The units are scheduled to be completed between 2026-2027, the city says.

Two housing block developments that are part of the St. Paul’s Area/Tidewater Gardens CNI initiative have already been completed:



Reunion Senior Living at Kindred has 72 apartments and multiple amenities, including a fitness center and off-street parking.

Origin Circle at Kindred, a family development, has 120 apartments and multiple amenities, including an outdoor gathering area, a playground and on-site parking.

Right now, there's ongoing construction for the project's Unity at Kindred portion, which will be comprised of 141 apartments and 17,700 square feet of commercial space in the area, the city says. This part of the project is expected to be completed by fall of 2025.