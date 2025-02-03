Watch Now
Inmate dies after sudden medical emergency at Norfolk City Jail

Norfolk City Jail staff say the man was found collapsed in his cell.
NORFOLK, Va. — A man died after suffering an apparent medical emergency inside the Norfolk City Jail Monday morning, according to the city’s Sheriff’s Office.

Jail leaders say it happened around 7 a.m. when deputies responded to a man who appeared to have collapsed in his cell. The inmate was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man, who has not yet been identified, had been an inmate at the jail since March 2023.

Norfolk police are investigating how the man died but do not suspect foul play. The city’s medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

