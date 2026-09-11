Inmate dies at Norfolk City Jail after medical emergency, officials say

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk officials are investigating after a Norfolk City Jail inmate died on Friday morning, according to the Norfolk Sheriff's Office.

Around 5:15 a.m., Norfolk deputies were delivering breakfast to inmates when they found a semiconscious man in his cell. Medical staff were speaking to the man when he had a medical emergency, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials performed CPR until Norfolk Fire-Rescue arrived and took the inmate to a local hospital, where he died. The cause of death is undetermined and the investigation is ongoing, but the sheriff's office says no foul play is suspected.

"The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing an environment of life, health, safety and security for those in our custody and their well-being is always our top concern," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement to News 3. "We are in the very early stages of the investigation and are following all standard procedures for an in-custody death investigation."

The inmate's name is being withheld until his next of kin are notified, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office will do an internal review to ensure all policies were followed, the Norfolk Police Department will handle the death investigation, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, according to the release. The Virginia Department of Corrections, which handles all in-custody deaths, was notified.

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