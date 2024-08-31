'It's like a block party!' Cousinz Festival kicks off at Norfolk's Scope Arena

NORFOLK, Va. — People described it as a big 'block party.'

The first-ever Cousinz Festival kicked off Saturday afternoon on the grounds of the Scope Arena in Norfolk.

Antonio Dowe co-founded the festival along with two other Hampton Roads natives: rappers Fam-Lay and Pusha T.

Festival organizers told News 3's Jay Greene as many as 12,000 people were expected to attend the one-day event.

The festival is an extension of the RnB Block Party events they’ve held at the Scope in years past.

The Hold the Door Project and the College Cousinz Scholarship Fund presented four local students each with $500 checks to be used for textbook purchases.

Mayor Kenny Alexander then presented a proclamation to Fam-Lay, thanking him for his contributions to the community.

Earlier this week, the rappers were in town, taking part in charitable events leading up to the festival, including partnering with Dominion Energy to lower a woman's electric bill.

The festival is expected to give a big boost to local businesses, especially along Granby Street.

Other performers include Erykah Badu, Larry June, LION BABE, and Art of Noise. DJ sets by Jermaine Dupri, DJ Envy, Izzy the DJ, Jae Murphy, and DJ DC.

