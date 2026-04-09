Jay Jones to give keynote address at Norfolk State spring commencement

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones will give the keynote address at Norfolk State University's spring commencement, according to the university.

Jones is a lifelong Norfolk resident who was elected as Virginia's 49th attorney general in November 2025. He was previously an assistant attorney general in Washington, D.C. and a Virginia delegate.

Two people will also receive honorary degrees in the ceremony; State Del. Luke Torian who represents Prince William County, and former NSU Board of Visitors member BK Fultan.

The ceremony will take place at the William "Dick" Price Stadium at 9 a.m. on May 9, where nearly 600 NSU students will graduate.

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