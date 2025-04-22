Jeezy, T-Pain, and Lil Kim to headline Cousinz Festival in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's own Pusha T, Fam-Lay and business manager Antonio Dowe announced a star-studded lineup for the second annual Cousinz Festival.

Jeezy, T-Pain, and Lil Kim are headlining the one-day festival on Aug. 30 at the Norfolk Scope Grounds.

"We had an idea for our hometown, and it really came to life," Pusha T, co-founder of the festival, said. "Having Jeezy do a special performance of his hit 'TM 101' album is crazy, and Lil Kim is a rap legend while T-Pain brings the energy."

The festival will also feature Backyard Band, DJ Clue, DJ Envy, DJ Boof, and local talents Izzy The DJ, DJ DC, and Been Blackin. Event hosts Chico Bean and Dominique Da Diva, alongside house DJ Diamond Kuts, will keep the crowd entertained throughout the day.

Cousinz Festival

Adding to this year's festival is "The Stormy Blue Food Truck Experience," curated by food influencer Stormy Blue, with a diverse selection of local, regional, and national food trucks.

"Food is such a huge part of Cousinz culture," Blue said. "I'm thrilled to help curate a culinary experience that's rooted in taste and cultural fun."

When speaking with Coast Live and News 3, Pusha T, Fam-Lay and Dowe emphasized that the festival is about both music and the 757 community. Last year, the festival provided scholarships to Norfolk State University students and partnered with Dominion Energy to upgrade a local resident's home.

"We are honored and appreciative of the support from the City of Norfolk," Fam-Lay, co-founder, said. "Cousinz is about community engagement, and we hope it brings good energy and connections to everyone."

Tickets will be available via a Locals Only Pre-Sale on April 25, followed by an online presale for previous ticket holders starting April 28. General public sales begin on May 1 at www.cousinzfestival.com.