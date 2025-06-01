Jerrauld Jones, civil rights pioneer dies at 70

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va.— Jerrauld C. Jones, a longtime judge and state delegate, has died at 70.

Jones became one of the first African-American students to integrate Ingleside Elementary School in 1961 and later the Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg in 1967. He graduated in 1976 from Princeton University and in 1980 with his Juris Doctor from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

He became the first African American law clerk to the Supreme Court of Virginia, served as a Democratic member of the Virginia House of Delegates for 14 years, represented Norfolk’s 89th District and served as the long-time chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.

In a statement issued by the Jones family, they announced he died on Saturday, May 31.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jerrauld C. Jones,” the letter said. “His legacy of service, integrity, and dedication to justice will continue to inspire all who knew him.

Virginia Speaker of the House Don Scott offered his condolences in a statement. Scott and Jones served together in the General Assembly.

“Jerrauld Jones was more than a judge or a legislator — he was a giant. A presence. A mentor. A friend. For so many of us, he was a guiding light. He spent his life breaking down barriers — integrating Virginia Episcopal School, becoming the first Black law clerk to the Virginia Supreme Court, serving in the House of Delegates, and later as a respected judge.

“But Jerrauld’s legacy wasn’t about titles — it was about how he treated people. At Grace Episcopal Church, he welcomed me and my family, and had a steady, genuine way of making others feel like they belonged.

“To his wife, Judge Lyn Simmons, and to Jay — I feel your loss deeply. My heart is with you, and I hope you find comfort in knowing how many lives Jerrauld touched and how much he meant to all of us.”

Jerrauld Jones is survived by his wife, the Hon. Lyn Simmons, who serves on the Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court; their son, Jay Jones, a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates and his wife Mavis; and two grandsons Charles and Zachary.