John Butler challenges Ramin Fatehi for Commonwealth’s Attorney

NORFOLK, Va. — Longtime federal prosecutor John Butler announced his candidacy Saturday to challenge first-term incumbent Ramin Fatehi for the commonwealth’s attorney’s office in Norfolk.

According to his campaign website, Butler, 46, is calling for a return to professionalism and a depoliticization of the office. He will face Fatehi in the Democratic primary scheduled for June 17, with early voting set to begin on May 2.

Butler recently concluded his tenure as the managing assistant U.S. attorney in the Norfolk division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He previously served as an assistant to then-Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, worked in private legal practice, and held the position of judge advocate general in the Navy. He is currently a commander in the Navy Reserves Judiciary Unit.