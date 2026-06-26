Keeping your children safe: how to prevent hot car deaths

NORFOLK, Va. — With the hot temps rising, Safety experts are reminding parents about hot car deaths and how to prevent them,

In 2025 alone, 31 children died this way.

Heatstroke begins when a child's temperature reaches 104 degrees. Death can happen at 107 degrees.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than half of these deaths happen when a caregiver forgets a child in the car. Another 1 in 4 deaths actually happen when a child gets trapped inside a vehicle.

Experts say you should always check your back seat before walking away. They also suggest leaving a personal item in the back seat — to ensure you double-check before leaving your car.

Shai Scott, a parent, said she takes several steps to keep her child safe.

"So if we're out, if we're somewhere, we always try to park in the shade. We want to make sure, [she] is cool enough when we buckle her in. And then also, a few minutes, turn the car on, turn the air on. We do that as well to make sure, um, she stays comfortable."

Scott said she also removes the car seat from the vehicle when it is not in use.

"And one of the things that we do is with the car seat, we don't leave it in the car, so. We bring it inside."

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