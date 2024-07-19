Landyn Davis, VB boy shot in head, gets wish of LEGOLAND trip

NORFOLK, Va. — Landyn Davis, the 8-year-old Virginia Beach boy recovering from a gunshot wound to the head, had one wish upon leaving the hospital.

Landyn has a passion for LEGOs and has always wanted to go to LEGOLAND according to his mother.

On July 19, that wish started to come true when LEGOLAND's parent company Merlin Entertainments announced it would be sending Landyn and his family a special package.

Included in the package were LEGO sets, tickets to LEGOLAND New York complete with a hotel stay, and a private session with a master model builder.

"Our mission is to bring smiles and memorable moments to families across the globe and we hope this brings a little joy to Landyn and his family during this difficult time," said Julie Estrada, PR Director for Merlin Entertainments.