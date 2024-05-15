CHKD helped Landyn Davis go home, but a long rehab road ahead awaits

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Out on the corner of Peele Court in Virginia Beach, there's a sign welcoming home Landyn Davis who spent more than three months in the hospital recovering after he was shot in the head by a stray bullet.

We were at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) in Norfolk Tuesday night following up with Landyn and his family as they made their way home.

When we asked Landyn how he felt he said 'Very good.'

Watch: Landyn goes home

Landyn is recovering after a stray bullet hit him in the head while he was playing video games in his home on the night of Feb. 13.

He was put into a coma and a few days later woke up.

In March, he started rehabilitation at CHKD, which is the only in-patient pediatric rehab unit in the state of Virginia.

Landyn's days included a three-hour-a-day intensive therapy schedule, six days a week.

Jennifer Barboza, a pediatric nurse practitioner with CHKD, has helped Landyn through his rehab course.

She said Landyn suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and is essentially having to relearn everything all over again.

"It's so neat to see his progress from day one, he was not doing much as far as talking," Barboza said. "I remember one of the first things he said to me was a simple hi and he has progressed daily."

WATCH: Landyn longs for LEGOLAND trip

Barboza said Landyn likely has months to years of recovery ahead of him where an out-patient team will support him.

She said Landyn has already shown strong progress in his speech therapy.

"He worked on those speaking skills, those communication skills, recall of information, cognition, and so we would practice that every day," Barboza said. "Recalling his family members, and his pets, we just went over all of the pets he has at home and their names. So he's starting to recall some great information and will continue to do so."

After leaving the hospital less than 24 hours ago, Landyn's mom, Emily Rigsby, said her son is happy to be home.

"We have taken him upstairs, where he's at now into his room, he's just up there hanging out looking at all his cool stuff, watching TV and he loves it," Rigsby said.

While Landyn was away his family and friends had his room repainted and themed to Sonic the Hedgehog.

Rigsby said for now her family does not dwell on what happened three months ago.

Instead, they're focused on bringing Landyn back to full strength and are thankful for the support from the community.

"You know the prayers that everybody has sent, good vibes, and the love it was really felt and very much appreciated," Rigsby said.