Landyn Davis speaks with News 3 as family prepares to leave hospital later this month

NORFOLK, Va. — Since before Valentine's Day 8-year-old Landyn Davis has been recovering at CHKD in Norfolk but his parents are hoping they'll finally be able to leave with their son later this month.

Over the last four months, News 3 has shared photos of Landyn and his recovery process but on Wednesday he spoke with News 3 for the first time.

When asked how he was doing and what it felt like to have the community's support he said it made him feel happy.

John Hood Landyn wore his Iron Man helmet during his first interview with News 3.

On Feb. 13 Landyn was inside his home when he was struck in the head by a stray bullet.

His home was shot more than 20 times.

Four people have since been charged in connection to this shooting.

Emily Rigsby, Landyn's mom said her family considers themselves lucky to be where they are at now.

With recent gun violence in Hampton Roads, 8 children have been shot and killed, including 10-year-old Keontre Scott in Portsmouth last Friday.

"Not everyone is so lucky," Rigsby said. "It's unfortunate that kids would rather shoot and take somebody's life and not even think about human life before they decide to do something like that."

Landyn's mom said her son is making progress every day throughout his recovery.

On Wednesday Landyn was able to stand up on his own for the first time since the shooting.

"We're just happy to be here and happy to go home soon," Rigsby said.

Rigsby said a lot of her son's motivation comes from community support including rewarding Landyn with Lego sets when he works hard.

Landyn said his favorite set he has built so far in the hospital was the Ghostbusters Ecto 1.

Rigsby said they hope to head back home before Landyn's birthday on May 27 and once they get acclimated they hope to take a family trip.

Landyn told News 3 his dream is to go to LEGOLAND.

Rigsby said once they are finally home she also plans to have a birthday party for Landyn.