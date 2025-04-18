Lanes closed, injuries reported from car crash on Granby Street: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A car crash on Granby Street has resulted in a lane closure and injuries on Friday, according to Norfolk police

Police are still investigating the crash, which happened in the 6200 Block of Granby Street. Currently, all northbound traffic lanes are closed, according to police.

In a social media post, the Norfolk Police Department said there are injuries, but have not provided further details.

Norfolk Police are currently investigating crash with injuries in the 6200 block of Granby Street. Northbound Traffic lanes on Granby St. are currently closed, expect delays. Additional details to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/OZSNm1nSse — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 18, 2025

