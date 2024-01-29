Lanes reopen on I-64E near Northampton Blvd. following multi-vehicle crash

NORFOLK, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-64E in Norfolk caused backups Monday morning.

The crash happened on I-64E near Northampton Boulevard, according to VDOT.

VDOT said the east left shoulder, left lane, left center lane, and right center lane were closed, and traffic backups were about three miles long.

Around 8:40 a.m., VDOT said the scene had been cleared and lanes were reopened.

We are working to learn more about what caused the crash, and we'll update this article accordingly with more information.