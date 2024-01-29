Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Lanes reopen on I-64E near Northampton Blvd. following multi-vehicle crash

Lanes closed on I-64E near Northampton due to overturned car
Screen Shot 2024-01-29 at 8.15.02 AM.png
Posted at 8:17 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 09:00:33-05

NORFOLK, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-64E in Norfolk caused backups Monday morning.

The crash happened on I-64E near Northampton Boulevard, according to VDOT.

VDOT said the east left shoulder, left lane, left center lane, and right center lane were closed, and traffic backups were about three miles long.

Around 8:40 a.m., VDOT said the scene had been cleared and lanes were reopened.

We are working to learn more about what caused the crash, and we'll update this article accordingly with more information.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sports

News 3's Road to Las Vegas