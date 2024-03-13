Major upgrades proposed for Scope Arena, Chrysler Hall

NORFOLK, Va. — We're getting a look at what the future could hold for Scope Arena as well as Chrysler Hall in Norfolk.

The images below were presented to city council members during Tuesday's meeting for Chrysler Hall. The pictures show some ideas they have for the venue.

City of Norfolk

City of Norfolk

According to the proposed timeline, construction could begin in 2026 and could last about 16 months, into late 2027. The estimated price tag is $87 million.

As for Scope Arena, they're talking about adding just over 1,000 additional seats as well as some other improvements to the building and systems used to put on all the events there.

City of Norfolk

The costs could be between $62 million and $79 million. At least one council member says the city needs to consider ways to lessen the impact during the potential construction.

In two weeks during the next council meeting, they're expected to be briefed more on how the city could pay for some of the upgrades.