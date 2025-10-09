Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Man charged in connection with deadly motorcycle crash on Gabriel Drive: NPD

Norfolk police FILE
Ian Teasley/WTKR
Norfolk police FILE
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash on Gabriel Drive, according to Norfolk police.

Eddie Goodman, 68, has been charged with a hit and run, police say.

Goodman's arrest comes after he allegedly hit Harvey G. Midgette III, 34, in the 1400 block of Gabriel Drive Wednesday evening.

Officers went to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in response to a report of a man who died after being injured in a motorcycle crash, police say. Their investigation revealed that Midgette was injured during a hit-and-run crash on Gabriel Drive.

Goodman was arrested and charged the following day.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast