Man charged in connection with deadly motorcycle crash on Gabriel Drive: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash on Gabriel Drive, according to Norfolk police.

Eddie Goodman, 68, has been charged with a hit and run, police say.

Goodman's arrest comes after he allegedly hit Harvey G. Midgette III, 34, in the 1400 block of Gabriel Drive Wednesday evening.

Officers went to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in response to a report of a man who died after being injured in a motorcycle crash, police say. Their investigation revealed that Midgette was injured during a hit-and-run crash on Gabriel Drive.

Goodman was arrested and charged the following day.