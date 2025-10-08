Virginia Furniture Company closing after 86 years of business in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — After more than eight decades of serving the Hampton Roads community, Virginia Furniture Company in Norfolk's Neon District will close its doors for the final time on Dec. 31.

The family business began in 1939 when founders Harry and Leonard Laibstain opened a small store on Short Street. The company moved from Short Street to the downtown Plaza in 1965, then relocated in 2005 to its most recognizable location on Granby Street in the heart of the Neon District.

Second-generation owners David and Jeff Laibstain have decided it's time to close their doors and focus on retirement after the furniture store furnished countless homes in the 757 for 86 years.

The entire store is currently on sale, bringing in customers for first-time purchases like Keenen Baskerville.

"My lady and I came in here to look at some couches so probably going to buy a couch but I'm also seeing some fixtures and some artwork," Baskerville said.

Although the store is closing, Baskerville said he hopes what comes next brings the same charm to the area.

"This has been a staple in Norfolk for quite some time I'm really happy to see how long its been here and change is scary but sometimes its good," Baskerville said.