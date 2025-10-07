'We all do our part:' Norfolk candlelight vigil honors domestic violence victims and survivors

NORFOLK, Va. — Flickering candles and red silhouettes illuminated the steps of the Slover Library in downtown Norfolk Monday night, as dozens gathered for the Hampton Roads Day of Unity Night of Remembrance Candlelight Vigil to honor victims of domestic violence.

Our very own WTKR news reporter Gabrielle Harmon emceed the event.

For local nonprofits, advocates and community agencies, the vigil served as a powerful reminder of lives lost, survivors still healing, and the urgent need for awareness and action.

The message tonight was clear: "It's about having the courage to tap into their power and lean on one another.”

For survivor and advocate Sanu Cooper, the vigil was more than a memorial; it was a call for change.

“This is a time that we can create safe space for people to talk about what's happening in their communities, in their homes, and also get the tools and information and resources that they need to create change in various ways, because we can all play a role in creating peace in our community,” Cooper said.

Cooper, like many others who shared their stories, emphasized the role of community support in both healing and prevention.

Nonprofits like the YWCA South Hampton Roads, Samaritan House and the Norfolk Family Justice Center were on-site, providing resources ranging from shelter and legal aid to counseling and advocacy services.

“We are community, and it is pivotal that we come together as collaborative partners,” said Marlene Bright with the Norfolk Family Justice Center.

Red silhouettes representing victims lined the vigil space. Silent but powerful reminders of the lives lost to domestic violence. For many, including Cooper, they’re symbols of both mourning and momentum.

“I think about the voices that we don't have in community anymore. I think about the families that have been left broken. I think about the possibility for change. I think about that piece like, how do we keep their names alive? How do we keep their stories alive? And that's through advocacy, and that's through change, right?" Cooper said. "And although we miss them deeply, we can't forget them, and telling their stories and advocating for change is how we do that, and that's how we keep their memory alive to make sure that we don't act. And to the silhouettes, and we all do our parts."

The Day of Unity vigil is part of a larger movement during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Organizers say the goal is not only to remember but to spark lasting change through education, awareness and connection.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website or call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).