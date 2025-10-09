Naval Station Norfolk cancels Fleet Fest due to government shutdown

NORFOLK, Va. — Naval Station Norfolk has canceled its annual Fleet Fest due to the ongoing government shutdown, organizers announced on Facebook.

The cancellation comes after organizers had submitted a waiver to allow the festival to proceed despite the federal funding lapse. On Tuesday, officials posted that the waiver had been filed in hopes of moving forward with the event.

In their Facebook announcement, organizers cited an "ongoing lapse in appropriations" as the reason for the cancellation. They thanked supporters in the post and indicated plans to host the event again in the future.

Fleet Fest has been a popular annual tradition at the naval station, drawing visitors to celebrate military heritage and community.

