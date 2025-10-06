Otter pups born at the Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. — Three otter pups were born at the Virginia Zoo at the end of August, the Zoo said in a release.

Parents Jilin and Elbe, who came to the Zoo in 2024 on a breeding recommendation from the Asian Small-Clawed Otter Species Survival Plan, are "excellent and attentive" to the three male pups, the Zoo said.

The otter family will remain indoors for the next few months until they are stronger.

“To say the team is excited about our three new additions is an understatement,” says Jake, Asia: Trail of the Tiger keeper. “Watching our otter family grow has been an incredible experience! Parents and pups are all doing great and the pups are growing like weeds, a little more every day hitting all the important milestones we should expect! Elbe and Jilin have been doing a great job caring for the pups, so our team has been very hands-off just letting them do their thing and going about daily care as normal as possible."

More about Asian small-clawed otters, per the Virginia Zoo:

Asian small-clawed otters are native to Indonesia, southern China, southern India, and the Philippines. They inhabit areas with freshwater streams, rivers, and creeks, as well as coastal mangrove swamps. Asian small-clawed otters are the smallest otter species and are part of the mustelid family, which also includes weasels, skunks, badgers, and wolverines. Currently, they are listed as Vulnerable by the IUCN Red List with their most prevalent threats being habitat destruction, pollution, poaching, and the pet trade.