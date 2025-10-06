‘It’s a celebration’: Sailors reflect on service during Navy’s 250th anniversary

NORFOLK, Va. — Naval Station Norfolk’s Pier 14 turned into a sea of white uniforms and proud American flags Sunday as the U.S. Navy marked its 250th birthday with a powerful show of force and unity.

Sailors, veterans, families, and friends packed the area between the USS Harry S. Truman and USS Kearsarge to celebrate a quarter-millennium of naval service, sacrifice, and strength.

“I came out today because it's the Navy's 250th birthday. It’s a celebration,” said Amirah Isaac, a sailor training to become a quartermaster.

With nearly a year of service under her belt, Isaac said the event is a reminder of the commitment shared among her shipmates.

The event featured a dramatic sea power demonstration, complete with ship and aircraft maneuvers that wowed the crowd of more than 12,000 in attendance.

Demonstrations included aircraft and missile launches from ships, along with showing the submarines and air power exercises coordinated by Captain Christopher Hill.

“Right now, I have an aircraft carrier out to sea, USS George H.W. Bush, multiple destroyers, multiple aircraft doing an air power demonstration,” Hill said. “Our ships will be shooting missiles at targets, and then the President will come back here to talk on this pier.”

For many sailors, like Operations Specialist Cassidy Hurda, the day was about more than just ceremony, it was a moment of connection between the military and the public.

“I think it’s important that they do things like this to be more interacting with the military,” said Hurda, originally from Wisconsin. “You experience a lot of different things. You meet a lot of people. That’s one of the biggest things I’ve taken away; the people.”

As the Navy celebrates its rich history, Sunday’s celebration was a reminder of the men and women who continue to carry its mission forward, safeguarding the seas, building bonds, and proudly representing the United States around the world.

The Navy's official birthday is October 15.