Man charged in deadly hit-and-run of Navy sailor

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist back in December, Norfolk Police said Wednesday.

Police arrested Juansun A. Bolden, 38, and he is charged with hit-and-run fatality in the death of Zachary T. Schonborn, 23, a Navy Sailor from Newport News.

Friends heartbroken after Sailor is hit, killed on motorcycle in Norfolk

The crash happened on Dec. 1, 2024 in 1100 block of E. Little Creek Road. Police say when they arrived at the scene, the driver was not there, but they found Schonborn, with serious injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schonborn was a Sailor and member of the Broken Arrow Motorcycle Club and the Broken Arrow Foundation, a group for veterans and first responders who are passionate about motorcycles and camaraderie.

Bolden is currently being held without bond at Norfolk City Jail.

