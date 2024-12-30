Man charged with second-degree murder in connection to deadly Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened over two months ago in Norfolk.

Jason Robinson, 35, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. He was taken into custody by Chesapeake police on Sunday for an unrelated matter, Norfolk police say.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. Police say a driver, 48-year-old Christian Williams from Norfolk, was shot in the 4600 block of Kincaid Avenue. He drove to the 1500 block of Kerrey Avenue where officers found him seriously injured after being shot.

Williams was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Robinson is being held at Chesapeake City Jail. Police haven't shared any potential motives behind the shooting at this time.