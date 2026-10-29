Man convicted of second degree murder in fatal 2025 Ocean View shooting: NCA

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was convicted of second degree murder in connection to a fatal 2025 shooting outside a convenience store in Ocean View, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney.

On Nov. 25, 2025, 30-year-old Trevonte Gerard Dugue and 27-year-old Tyrone Jontrell Walker were talking outside of a convenience store at 123 W. Ocean View Ave. Security footage showed Dugue taking out a gun and shooting Walker in the face, according to the NCA.

Dugue turned to run from the scene when he was shot by another person, who is still unknown to police. Witnesses provided aid to Walker while Dugue was taken to another convenience store where someone called 911, the NCA said. Walker was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Watch previous coverage: Man charged after shooting outside Ocean View convenience store leaves him and another man hurt

Man charged after shooting outside Ocean View convenience store leaves him & another man hurt

After getting treatment for his injuries and being released from the hospital, Dugue was detained by Norfolk police. He identified himself in the security footage and was charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a murder, according to the NCA.

Dugue pleaded not guilty to the charges and opted for a jury trial. After deliberation between Monday and Wednesday, Dugue was found guilty of both charges.

“My condolences go to Mr. Walker’s family, who continue to grieve the loss of their loved one, and my appreciation goes to the eyewitnesses and good Samaritans who helped solve this case and to the businesses whose camera systems told a clear and unbiased story," Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi said. "My colleagues and I will continue to seek accountability for the people who kill in our city.”

Dugue's sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 15.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.