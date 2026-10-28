Norfolk's Generic Theater prepares to open new home after 'near impossible' move

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's Generic Theater is ready to welcome audiences into its new home, capping off a six-month scramble to transform a new space into the black box theater the nonprofit company is known for.

The company is finally ready to open its doors inside the Masonic Temple on Granby Street. Next Friday, November 6, the Stephen Sondheim revue "Putting It Together" will begin the new chapter — and the actors are ready.

"We have a show. We have a space," said Caden Barley.

In May, News 3 reported how the Generic Theater was raising money after being forced from its 18-year home under Chrysler Hall due to renovations there. Then in July, News 3 reported from inside Generic's new spot in the Masonic on the race against time to get ready for a new season in a new home.

For Julianne Baker, who serves on the Generic Theater executive board, the effort to turn the space into a working theater felt overwhelming.

"Near impossible, but it's been almost literally a miracle," Baker said.

The transformation came down to small, hard-won milestones for the cast, who started working on the show as volunteers built the stage and audience seating.

"The first time it really felt like 'we have a theater' was when we got the curtains up," Barley said.

Alexander McDaniel was in one of the final productions at the old location and is now acting in the first at the Masonic Temple.

"Generic Theater brought such a unique way of experiencing theater for me and this show in particular is by far the most unique show I have ever had the pleasure of being a part of," McDaniel said.

Baker is overseeing the move and says it took about 100 volunteers and more than $200,000 in donations just for phase one. When she spoke to News 3 this latest time, the theater cleared a major hurdle.

"You know, Anthony, today, we got our occupancy permit," Baker said of the certificate that now hangs at the entrance.

But the work is far from finished.

"We have (phase) two and three coming up where we'll build risers and we'll build a real stage," Baker said, adding that a lot more donations are needed and can be made on the Generic Theater website.

A matching campaign beginning opening night should help fund the next phases of construction. For now, the company is celebrating a new start once thought impossible.

"People connecting with people. That's what this is about and that's what brings me joy is a place for the community to have relationship, service and purpose," Baker said.

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