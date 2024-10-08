Man dies following shooting on Hunter Street, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man is dead after being shot on Hunter Street, according to police.

Norfolk Police say they responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Hunter Street, near A Avenue last night around 9:40 p.m. When they arrived at the scene they found Jared A. Jordan, 49, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. There are currently no immediate details on a suspect or what led up to the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about what happened to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.