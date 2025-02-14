Man found shot on Tidewater drive: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was found with a gunshot wound on Thursday evening, according to police.

Police say they responded to the 1400 Block of Tidewater Drive around 8:15 p.m. There, they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was then taken to a hospital to get medical attention.

Police say they believe the shooting itself took place in the 2000 Block of Argonne Avenue.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information to assist is encouraged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.