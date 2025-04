NORFOLK, Va. — A man was found with serious injuries following a shooting Tuesday night, according to Norfolk police.

Around 10:40 p.m., police were called to respond to a shooting in the 900 Block of Tunstall Avenue. Upon arrival, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.