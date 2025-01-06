Man shot to death on Goochland Street in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in Norfolk, according to police.

Officers were sent to the 900 block of Goochland Street around 3:10 p.m. There, police say they found a man who was seriously injured from being shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police identified him as 20-year-old Isaiah Dukes from Norfolk.

Police are investigating Dukes' death as a homicide. At this time, they haven't named a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.