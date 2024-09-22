Memorial in Norfolk honors journalist Sierra Jenkins, killed in 2022 shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A new memorial now stands on the outskirts of downtown Norfolk. It honors the life of a victim of gun violence, a local newspaper reporter—Sierra Jenkins.

Jenkins, 25, a reporter for the Virginian-Pilot, was one of three people killed in shooting in front of Chicho's on Granby Street in March 2022.

Father of slain journalist Sierra Jenkins works to honor her legacy

On Saturday, family, surrounded by friends, co-workers and city leaders, unveiled a memorial, dedicating it to Jenkins and raising awareness about gun violence.

The memorial is located along Granby Street at Flat Iron park, across the street from Baxter's Bar and Lounge.

Jenkins' mother called the memorial "peaceful."

"It's right on brand to who she was as an individual," said Moniquekia Thompson. "The love that's here is represented."

Thompson hopes it serves as a reminder about the impacts of gun violence.

"I hope that people think twice. I hope, for gun owners, that they would not utilize alcohol or drugs while they are in possession of a gun. Guns are guns, they're going to be heard regardless, but everyone shouldn't be having access to them."

Toward the end of the ceremony, Thompson was presented with a binder full of Jenkins' stories written while she worked at the Virginian-Pilot and at CNN.