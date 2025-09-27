Mercy Chefs continue serving Hurricane Helene survivors one year later

One year after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of Virginia and North Carolina, communities are still rebuilding with the help of dedicated volunteers, like well known Virginia based organization Mercy Chefs.

Helene was the deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S. since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Mercy Chefs has maintained a continuous presence in affected areas in North Carolina, since the Helene made landfall.

"After our initial 39 days serving with Hurricane Helene, we didn't stop and go home. No, we found a kitchen that we were able to work out still full time, where we're producing 7,000 to 8,000 meals a week, and that is for those who are still, you know, helping out in rebuilding this area," said Molly MacDonald, volunteer manager for Mercy Chefs.

To show how far the community has come, Mercy Chefs organized a special gathering in Black Mountain, North Carolina. The event featured prepared hot meals, live entertainment, activities for kids and giveaways for household appliances and home rebuilding supplies.

Mercy Chefs leaders say encouragement is still needed even a year later.

"They get to sit down at a table with their family and friends and get to have a moment and reflect on just how devastating that day was, just a year ago, to now, how much they have grown, how much strength that they have, and to realize that this community is still continuing to move forward instead of backward," MacDonald said.

If you would like help those still in need and rebuilding, click here.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.