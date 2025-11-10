Nauticus' Winterfest on the Wisconsin to compete in 'Great Christmas Light Fight' TV show

NORFOLK, Va. — The attention on Nauticus' famous Winterfest on the Wisconsin holiday light display is getting a bit of a glow-up this season — no pun intended.

The annual tradition for Norfolk's maritime museum is competing in the Great Christmas Light Fight TV show in December in the heavyweights category.

Winterfest faces a head-to-head match-up with the "Imaginarium" in northern California, and the "River of Lights" in Albuquerque.

“We were absolutely thrilled to be invited to compete on such a beloved national holiday show,” said Stephen Kirkland, executive director of Nauticus. “We’ve been preparing for this national TV debut for some time and so as you can imagine, this year’s lights will be completely over the top.”

This season will be the sixth for the holiday celebration on the Wisconsin, where teams install more than 2 million lights across the World War II-era Iowa-class battleship.

Winterfest opens Friday, Nov. 14 and tickets start at $14.

The winner of the Great Christmas Light Fight competition, which will air on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 9:00 p.m. on ABC, is awarded a trophy and $50,000.