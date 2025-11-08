Trump administration announces major price cuts for weight loss drugs

NORFOLK, Va. — Weight loss drugs like Zepbound and Wegovy will become more accessible to millions of Americans after the Trump administration announced a deal with two major pharmaceutical companies to cut prices for government insurance programs.

The new pricing agreement will benefit patients who qualify for Medicaid and Medicare, as well as eligible users of the planned Trump Rx prescription website. The deal represents a significant reduction from current costs, which can reach $1,350 per month for some patients.

"They have negotiated a reduced price for the government of $245 a month. Medicare patients with a co-pay of $50 a month. And for Medicaid that's going to depend on whether states will opt into do it and then they set the co-pays, said " Dr. Celine Gounder from KFF Health News.

The administration says the goal is to improve both access and affordability for these popular GLP-1 medications. The drugs will be available next year through the administration's prescription website.

