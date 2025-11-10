Woman charged with murder in October shooting of Norfolk man

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man on East Olney Road last month, Norfolk police said Monday.

Alicia Carney, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder, using a gun while committing a felony, and felonious assault/malicious wounding.

Officers who were in the area responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 after hearing gunshots. There, they found John Howard Sr., 56, dying from a gunshot. He died at the hospital.

Carney was arrested on Saturday during a traffic stop in Newport News and is being held with no bond.