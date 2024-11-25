More than 2 million Virginians expected to travel during holiday period

NORFOLK, Va. — Folks are filling up their tanks and packing their bags in preparation for some holiday travel. That's as AAA expects nearly 80 million travelers to make their way 50 miles or more away from home for Thanksgiving.

AAA anticipates more than two million of those travelers will be Virginians, with 1.9 million of them on the roads, roughly 132,000 Virginians in the air, and more than 38,000 taking other forms of transportation like buses and trains.

News 3 caught up with drivers Sunday who said they haven't seen the rush just yet.

"We came in a few days ago. It was a little bit busy coming from Charlottesville to this area but other than that it's been fine today," said Todd Winters who was visiting Norfolk from Kansas.

Some travelers are planning for crowds later on the roads and at the airport, especially since AAA expects this travel period to exceed pre-pandemic numbers and set a new record.

"We're going to get there a couple hours early to check in," said Winters.

AAA Tidewater's public relations specialist Ryan Adcock said it's always good to give yourself extra time.

"So that you are not tempted to break any traffic laws while you're on your way there," said Adcock.

He shared some insight on the best and worst times to hit the road too. AAA forecasts heavy traffic days to be Monday and Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving as well as the Monday after the holiday.

"There will be a lot of people coming back from their Thanksgiving destinations that day and mixing with normal commuters going to and from work," added Adcock.

AAA suggests the best times to leave for your trip are times that might be inconvenient — early in the morning or later at night.

With the expected high volume of traffic, Adcock added that it's a good idea to take care on the road and said if you see any red, blue, amber or personal hazard lights move over or slow down so everyone makes it to their destinations safely.