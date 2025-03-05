Mother, son accused of murdering grandmother in Norfolk assisted living facility found competent

NORFOLK, Va. — A mother and son accused of killing their 81-year-old relative in a Norfolk assisted living facility were found competent Tuesday, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney’s office.

Heather Cummings and her son Cliffton Cummings are both charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder after Cleo Ann Loizides was found dead at Commonwealth Senior Living on June 30 of last year. Heather and Cliffton Cummings are Loizides' daughter and grandson, respectively.

Watch previous coverage: Mother, son in Norfolk court for alleged murder of grandmother

Mother, son in Norfolk court for alleged murder of grandmother

Both Cummings made confessions about playing a role in Loizides' death, police say. Cliffton Cummings reportedly told police that he strangled his grandmother with a strap from a bag, while Heather Cummings said she held her mother down by her hands and encouraged her to "just let go, it's for the best."

The autopsy report lists the cause of Loizides' death as "ligature asphyxiation" and showed the manner of death was deemed homicide.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk woman's daughter held her down while grandson strangled her to death: Court docs

Norfolk woman's daughter held her down while grandson strangled her to death: Court docs

Heather Cummings is scheduled for a plea hearing on March 27 and Cliffton Cummings will have a bench trial starting Aug. 4.