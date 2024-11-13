Nauticus' WinterFest on the Wisconsin opens Friday; tickets available now

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Nauticus' WinterFest on the Wisconsin returns this Friday with a theme of classic holiday movies.

This year News 3 is sponsoring the seasonal attraction. New features will include a 35-foot-tall leg lamp, Buddy the Elf, the Snow Queen, and a new Mistletoe Marina Circus.

WinterFest on the Wisconsin has been recognized as one of the Top 28 Christmas Light Displays in the country, ranking at number 8, according to the U.S. News and World Report.

Winterfest Wisconsin

In addition to some new features, a few traditions will return including a waterfront s’mores station, the marina bar, a puppet version of A Christmas Carol, and an elaborate holiday train display.

WinterFest opens this Friday, Nov. 15 and will run through Jan. 1, 2025.

Tickets start at $16 for kids and $18 for adults, with prices varying depending on the night. Prices are lower for military personnel and Nauticus members.

