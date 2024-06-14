New businesses opening at the Railyard at Lambert's Point

NORFOLK, Va. — In September, the center courtyard at the Railyard at Lambert’s Point in Norfolk was a mound of dirt and several buildings were still under construction.

The 10-building complex along Hampton Blvd has been in the works since early 2023, though planning pre-dates that by years.

Watch: 10-building complex will have retail, office & restaurants in 4 Norfolk city blocks

What's going on with the Railyard at Lambert's Point?

"It took going on six years, but here we are. It looks great and we're very excited with how it turned out," said Rich Meredith, owner of Meredith Construction.

Several businesses, including Chicken Salad Chick, Vogue Lashes & Spa, Jimmy Johns, Nothing Bundt Cakes, StretchLab, ABC, Cycle Bar, and Biscuit Belly are open.

"If you remember in our last conversation, we finished buildings from the North to the South. That's why buildings to the North - Chicken Salad Chick, Vogue Med Spa and down - those are starting to open," says Meredith.

Watch: A tour of the Railyard at Lambert's Point along Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk

A tour of the Railyard at Lambert's Point along Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk

The next phase includes getting businesses in the vacant buildings along the central courtyard.

Some leases are already in the works, and Lidl plans to occupy the now-empty space farther south, beside the railroad tracks.

"Lidl owns the land and Lidl is currently in the process of receiving, from the city of Norfolk, their permits. It's our understanding that their permits are to be approved sometime in June. At that time, it will go out to bid for construction. We can assume within a few months of that time frame they would begin construction," Meredith says.

According to George Compo, owner of Compo Construction, they anticipate Lidl to open in fall of 2025.

Watch: Lidl to be built in Norfolk at The Railyard at Lambert's Point

Lidl to be built in Norfolk at The Railyard at Lambert's Point, project developers confirm

"Aside from the grocery store, I'd say Just Birdies would be the next tenant to open," says Compo.

Just Birdies is a new entertainment venue with seven multi-sport game simulators.

"We did a little research and were like ‘hey, what does this area need?’ And we were like ‘yes this is what Norfolk needs,'" said Brad Brinke, owner of Just Birdies.

Just Birdies contains simulators that accommodate everything from golf lessons to softball to zombie dodgeball.

In addition to the simulators, there will also be a restaurant, bar, and live music.

Watch: Group pushes Norfolk officials to turn old Lambert's Point golf course into public park

Group pushes Norfolk officials to turn old golf course into public park

"[Let's say] you're out with your friends, it's Friday night [and] you [have] a couple hours to kill — come here, play zombie dodgeball, get some drinks, some great food. So, we're going to have that aspect,'" Brinke says.

Just Birdies is hoping its modern concept will thrive in the heart of a historic building.

While that business is still up-and-coming, just across the courtyard, Biscuit Belly is fully operational.

"As soon as they come under the bypass, we're the first thing [they see]. We’ve got a ‘hot biscuit’ light flashing that draws you right on into the area," says general manager Kyle Morrell.

Since opening in March, crowds have gathered for the fresh biscuits and big plates. The growing popularity is a nod that local business is growing in the Railyard.

"Come hungry. Come ready to fill your biscuit belly," Morrell says.

Travelers can also expect to see a traffic change near the Railyard. If you are heading north on Hampton Blvd., toward the naval base, you will not be able to make a left hand turn onto 24th and 25th Street.

Instead, you'll have to go up to the light on 26th Street. Compo says the city doesn't want traffic backing up under the bridge and causing an accident.

There are “do not enter” signs to let you know about the change.

Click here to keep tabs on the new tenants as they sign leases.