New My Chart feature helps patients with Sentara register to become organ donors

NORFOLK, Va. — April is National Donate Life Month and to help in reaching more potential donor registrations, Sentara is working with a new tool.

Over 500 local residents are waiting for an organ donation.

Karl Neumann, Program Manager with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital's Kidney Pancreas Transplant Clinic, tells News 3, many patients are looking for a kidney or heart donation.

To help neighbors in need, Sentara is joining a new initiative through MyChart. The technology tool, traditionally is used to help patients connect with their doctors and to fufill other needs, has added a feature that allows users to register as an organ donor.

So far, the new pathway has increased donor registrations by 130,000 people nationally.

"That's a big initiative across the state to get that word out on the different pathways that you can register to be a donor," says Neumann . "Really, it is a matter of just getting that out there so people can make those informed decisions ahead."

For more on Donate Life Virginia click here.

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