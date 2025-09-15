Norfolk airport plans larger plane-spotter lot with playground, restrooms

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport plans to relocate and expand its public plane-spotting area off Robin Hood Road, adding more parking, a children’s playground, space for food trucks and permanent restrooms, according to Airport Authority leadership.

The new site will sit just north of the current lot and will have a dedicated driveway, parking on both sides and a turnaround loop, said Mark Perryman, CEO and president of the Norfolk Airport Authority.

“We found an area where we will have a dedicated drive, parking on either side, with a loop at the end and a playground, and so the kids can get out, run around. It’s contained. There’s even going to be a stall for a food truck,” Perryman said.

Airport leaders say the upgrade is aimed at making the popular viewing spot safer and more family-friendly. Renderings provided by the authority show the redesigned area with improved access and amenities.

The project is tied to other airfield and campus changes.

As part of work on a new rental car facility on the south side of the airport, the taxi queue and Uber/Lyft waiting lots will be moved near the cargo area; the observation area is being redesigned alongside that shuffle, Perryman said.

Access will be “very easy,” with signage and lighting off Robin Hood Road, he said.

Visitors will be able to pull in to watch arrivals and departures or wait before picking up passengers at the curb.

“We want to maintain who we are, and we’ve always had that feel of being, you know, we’re, we’re an airport in an urban setting,” Perryman said.

Construction is expected to start early next year as an “enabling project” to clear the way for the rental car facility work.

A small convenience store and gas station near the curve on Robin Hood Road is also under consideration, though plans have not been finalized.