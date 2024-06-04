Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Norfolk airport to break ground on $1B project for new gates, US Customs facility

Norfolk International Airport says, beginning Sunday, Frontier Airlines will fly nonstop to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico multiple times a week. Airport Executive Director Mark Perryman says these are the airport's first direct flights to the Caribbean. The new destination comes as the airport continues to add new direct routes across the country.
Norfolk International Airport
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jun 04, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport will break ground Monday on a $1 billion project to revitalize the facilities.

Three new gates and a new U.S. Customs inspections facility designed to attract nonstop international flights will be added in this project.

The first two projects have an approximated value of $60 million, but will lead the campaign of nearly $1 billion in spending designed to transform the airport.

Earlier this year, Mark Perryman, ORF president & CEO, detailed four major projects coming to Norfolk International Airport, including moving the walkway across the Sky Bridge.

Watch: New projects breaking ground at ORF this year

'Four major projects' could break ground at Norfolk Int'l Airport in 2024: CEO

Perryman, as well as Rep. Bobby Scott, Mayor Alexander, will be in attendance to speak about the significance of these projects to the local economy, visitor base and quality of life.

Another state-level speaker will be announced at a later date.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway