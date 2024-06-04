Norfolk airport to break ground on $1B project for new gates, US Customs facility

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport will break ground Monday on a $1 billion project to revitalize the facilities.

Three new gates and a new U.S. Customs inspections facility designed to attract nonstop international flights will be added in this project.

The first two projects have an approximated value of $60 million, but will lead the campaign of nearly $1 billion in spending designed to transform the airport.

Earlier this year, Mark Perryman, ORF president & CEO, detailed four major projects coming to Norfolk International Airport, including moving the walkway across the Sky Bridge.

Perryman, as well as Rep. Bobby Scott, Mayor Alexander, will be in attendance to speak about the significance of these projects to the local economy, visitor base and quality of life.

