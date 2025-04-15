Norfolk Botanical Garden is in the running for best butterfly garden in the U.S.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Botanical Garden's Butterfly House is in the running to be crowned the best butterfly garden in the United States!

The poll is part of USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards 2025. There are 19 nominees up for the award, all selected by an expert panel tasked with identifying the most exceptional butterfly gardens nationwide.

Once the voting period ends in May, the 10 gardens with the most votes will be included in USA Today's list.

If you've visited Norfolk Botanical Garden's Summer Butterfly House before, you're likely not surprised that it's nominated. The garden's enclosed habitat is filled with nectar-rich plants for its various native species of butterflies. The garden says it also works to protect butterflies and moths — which they say is critically important amid declining populations.

You can cast your vote here until Monday, May 12 at noon. The top 10 will be announced on Wednesday, May 21.