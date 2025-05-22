Norfolk Botanical Garden's Butterfly House named best in the U.S.

NORFOLK, Va. — The results are in: Norfolk Botanical Garden's Butterfly House has been crowned the best butterfly garden in the United States!

The Butterfly House was one of 19 nominees included in a poll as part of USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards 2025. The nominees were selected by an expert panel tasked with identifying the most exceptional butterfly gardens nationwide.

If you've visited Norfolk Botanical Garden's Summer Butterfly House before, you're likely not surprised that it's nominated. The garden's enclosed habitat is filled with nectar-rich plants for its various native species of butterflies. The garden says it also works to protect butterflies and moths — which they say is critically important amid declining populations.

The Summer Butterfly House is open from June 15 until September 30. For more information, click here.